73°
Latest Weather Blog
US stocks open lower as virus cases spread, aid talks stall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street as investors pull back over concerns that economic shutdowns will accelerate with the increasing spread of coronavirus cases in the U.S. and Europe. The S&P 500 lost 0.9% in the early going Monday.
The index is coming off its first weekly loss in four weeks.
Travel-related companies like cruise lines, which stand to suffer outsize losses if shutdowns continue, took hefty losses.
Meanwhile in Washington, talks are still stalled on providing more badly needed economic aid for American people and businesses hurt by virus shutdowns.
Treasury yields fell. European markets and oil prices also fell.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BR collects $5 million prize to support "Plank Road Master Plan" project
-
I-10 widening project complete, Gov. to attend ribbon-cutting ceremony
-
Suspect arrested in LaPlace attack that killed two, injured two others
-
Plaquemine man killed in Iberville Parish shooting near River Road
-
Storm damage crews to expand operations in EBR