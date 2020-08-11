87°
Latest Weather Blog
US stocks open higher, pushing S&P 500 near all-time record
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, pushing the S&P 500 ever closer to the all-time high it reached back in February, before the coronavirus shutdowns slammed the economy.
The index was up 0.3% in the early going Tuesday. European markets were also higher.
The gains followed President Donald Trump’s announcement that he plans to cut taxes on capital gains and income. Declines in big-name tech stocks like Apple and Microsoft kept the gains in check.
Those stocks have far outpaced the rest of the market this year as investors bet they could thrive in a stay-at-home economy.
Treasury yields rose.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
First day virtually back for students in EBR parish
-
Pointe Coupee Parish students return to class virtually and in-person
-
West Baton Rouge Schools cautiously reopen with hybrid schedules
-
EBR Schools prepared and optimistic as students log-in to first week of...
-
La. reports 4th death tied to child illness possibly linked to COVID-19
Sports Video
-
LSU AD releases statement as conferences debate canceling college football season
-
SEC adds Vanderbilt, Missouri to LSU's 2020 football schedule
-
DD Breaux speaks on her legacy at LSU
-
SEC presidents approve plan for 10-game, conference-only football schedule
-
SWAC moves fall sports, including football to the spring