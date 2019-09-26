Latest Weather Blog
US stocks inch further into record territory
NEW YORK - U.S. stocks are higher in midday trading, keeping major indexes at record levels.
Renewed confidence that stimulus measures from global central banks will help spur economic growth is supporting demand for stocks.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose three points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,067 as of 11:45 a.m. Eastern time Monday.
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up a fraction to 17,810. The Nasdaq composite rose 26 points, or 0.6 percent, to 4,739.
Retailers were among the biggest gainers as traders hoped for a solid holiday shopping season.
Among individual stocks, Coach rose 2.7 percent after analysts at Stifel said the company was on the right track to strengthen its brand.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.32 percent.
