60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

US stocks head higher at the end of another bumpy week

1 hour 26 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 October 16, 2020 9:22 AM October 16, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Generic image of The New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, putting the market on track to end a choppy week of trading slightly higher.

If the gains hold, the S&P 500 would mark its third straight weekly gain. In the first few minutes of trading Friday, the benchmark index was up 0.4%.

Retailers and other companies that rely on spending by consumers were doing well after the government reported that retail sales rose in September for the fifth straight month and well above the rate that economists were expecting.

European markets were also higher while Asian markets ended mixed. Treasury yields held steady.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days