US service member dies in helicopter crash

3 years 8 months 5 days ago Saturday, October 28 2017 Oct 28, 2017 October 28, 2017 10:29 AM October 28, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Fox News

KABUL, Afghanistan - The U.S. military says one of its service members has died from injuries sustained in a helicopter crash in eastern Logar province.
  
A statement from the Resolute Support mission said Saturday that six other U.S. crew members were injured in the crash late Friday evening and are all receiving medical treatment.
  
The crash was not the result of enemy action, the statement said, adding that all personnel have been accounted for and the crash site was secured.
  
Salim Saleh, provincial governor's spokesman, said the helicopter made an emergency landing as it was taking off and hit a tree in Karwar district.

