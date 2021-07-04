US service member dies in helicopter crash

Image: Fox News

KABUL, Afghanistan - The U.S. military says one of its service members has died from injuries sustained in a helicopter crash in eastern Logar province.

A statement from the Resolute Support mission said Saturday that six other U.S. crew members were injured in the crash late Friday evening and are all receiving medical treatment.

The crash was not the result of enemy action, the statement said, adding that all personnel have been accounted for and the crash site was secured.

Salim Saleh, provincial governor's spokesman, said the helicopter made an emergency landing as it was taking off and hit a tree in Karwar district.