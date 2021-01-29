US Senator Bill Cassidy wants to meet with president over halt of XL Keystone Pipeline

BATON ROUGE - U.S. Senator Bill Kennedy and more than 20 other republican senators are requesting a face to face meeting with President Joe Biden over why he stopped the XL Keystone Pipeline.



"We're requesting this meeting just to tell him, you killed Keystone Pipeline, 11-thousand people will be out of a job," Senator Cassidy said.

The crude oil pipeline is still under construction.

Plans are for it to carry oil from Canada to Port Arthur Texas. Cassidy says refineries in Louisiana are ready to receive that oil.

"That oil ends up in St. Charles Parish, and they have a big build-out to receive that product and we have the sophistication to refine that oil in

an environmental-sensitive way." Sen. Cassidy said.

On day one of his administration, President Biden signed an executive order, halting work on the project, saying the pipeline is a harm to the environment.

"What is your reason for doing that beyond checking off a box on a political promise?" Sen. Cassidy said.

During Wednesday's white house briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the president meeting with Cassidy and other senators.

"Is that a meeting President Biden will take? President Biden is committed to and you can see this through his actions, working and engaging with democrats and republicans to address the crisis we're facing, including climate which is one of the crises we're facing, that he's identified. We don't have any plans for a meeting of that kind that I can read out to you,

at this time," Psaki said.

But Senator Cassidy is still waiting for the president to respond to his request, and find why work on the pipeline stopped.

"We'll ask him to rescind his order and continue to allow leasing on federal lands, such as the outer continental shelf of the coast of Louisiana," Sen. Cassidy said.

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy has also requested to be in that meeting with Cassidy and the other senators if President Biden agrees to it.