94°
Latest Weather Blog
US Senate votes to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bill Tuesday night that would make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
The vote advances the bill to the House of Representatives, where it’s expected to pass due to overwhelming support from Democrats. If the bill passes the House, it will make its way to President Joe Biden’s desk.
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865, when slaves were freed in Galveston, Texas two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
Texas was the first state to make Juneteenth a state holiday in 1980, and 46 states have made it a holiday since, including Louisiana.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Wednesday 7 am Tropics Update
-
House fire breaks out on East Washington Street early Wednesday morning
-
Iberville council approves moratorium on new developments in wake of recent flooding
-
Sorrento teen praised for heroism after rescuing victim from partially submerged vehicle
-
Federal, State lawmakers look to fund construction of a new bridge