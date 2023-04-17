US sees Assad staying in Syria until March 2017

WASHINGTON - The Obama administration's best-case scenario for political transition in Syria does not foresee Bashar Assad stepping down as the country's leader before March 2017, outlasting Barack Obama's presidency by at least two months, according to a document obtained by The Associated Press.



An internal timeline prepared for U.S. officials dealing with the Syria crisis sets an unspecified date in March 2017 for Assad to "relinquish" his position as president and for his "inner circle" to depart. That would be more than five years after Obama first called for Assad to leave.



The timeline is based on a broad U.N.-endorsed plan that was initially laid out at an international conference in Vienna in November. According to that strategy, Syria would hold elections for president and parliament in August 2017.