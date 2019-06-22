84°
US postal worker shot to death in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A U.S. postal worker has been shot to death in a northern Louisiana city.
Shreveport police tell KTBS-TV that the shooting happened Saturday morning in a residential area.
Police say the man was shot in the upper body multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The Caddo Parish coroner's office did not immediately release the name of the postal worker.
Police were questioning several witnesses, and the Shreveport Times reported that a postal inspector also was investigating.
A U.S. Postal Service spokesman did not immediately respond to questions from The Associated Press.
