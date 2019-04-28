82°
US official: Trump wants solo, not multi-party talks with NK

Sunday, April 28 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's national security adviser says the U.S. has little interest in joining forces with other nations to get North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.
  
John Bolton told "Fox News Sunday" that the U.S. isn't trying to exclude other nations, but that Trump and Kim Jong Un prefer one-on-one negotiations.
  
After his talks this week with Kim, Russia President Vladimir Putin suggested the revival of the six-party talks with North Korea, which failed.
  
Putin said Kim is willing to give up nuclear weapons, but only if he gets ironclad security guarantees supported by a multinational agreement.
  
Trump's two high-profile meetings with Kim have, so far, yielded no denuclearization roadmap.
  
Bolton said Trump is still looking at the possibility of a third summit with Kim.
