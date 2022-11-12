Latest Weather Blog
US official says Marines expanding combat role in Iraq
WASHINGTON - A senior American official says U.S. Marines operating out of a small outpost in Iraq provided artillery and targeting support for Iraqi troops Thursday, expanding the American combat role as the operation to retake Mosul inched ahead.
U.S. officials have insisted that the nearly 200 Marines at Fire Base Bell are only there to provide security for Iraqi forces and U.S. advisers at the nearby Iraqi base in Mokhmour.
But the official says the Marines fired illumination and artillery rounds to help locate and strike Islamic State fighters as the Iraqi troops took control of several nearby villages.
U.S. fighter jets also launched multiple airstrikes on at least two locations, hitting enemy rocket and mortar positions.
The official isn't authorized to discuss the operation publicly and requested anonymity.
