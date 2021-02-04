Latest Weather Blog
US marshal shot, injured while serving arrest warrant in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, Maryland - A US marshal was shot Thursday (Feb. 4) morning while serving an arrest warrant in Maryland, according to a tweet from the Baltimore Police Department.
CNN reports that the incident occurred around 6:45 a.m. as officials were serving an arrest warrant for a fugitive wanted on charges of attempted murder and armed robbery, according to Don Snider, Commander of the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.
While serving the warrant, the fugitive reportedly opened fire on deputies and officials returned fire.
During the incident, one deputy was shot and rushed to Shock Trauma hospital with serious injuries.
According to US Marshals, this deputy is currently recovering from surgery and the suspect was declared dead shortly after being shot.
On Thursday, February 4, 2021, members of the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force were involved in a shooting incident in Baltimore while serving an arrest warrant on a subject wanted for armed robbery and attempted murder.— U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) February 4, 2021
The shooting happened in the 1400 block of N. Mount St. in Baltimore, according to a tweet from the Baltimore Police Department.
Officer Involved Shooting in the 1400 block of N. Mount Street. P.I.O. on the scene...— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) February 4, 2021
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern University hosts Feb. 4th vaccination event at FG Clark Activity Center
-
EBR officials aim to provide expanded COVID testing opportunities to African Americans
-
Signing day caps of recruiting process marred by pandemic
-
Service dog relieves stress for health care workers fighting COVID
-
Traffic nightmare over Intracoastal Canal on LA-1 to be resolved with new...
Sports Video
-
Parkview's first ever beach volleyball signee headlines National Signing Day
-
Scotlandville sends 7 Hornet football players to next level on National Signing...
-
St. James' Saivion Jones highlights LSU's National Signing Day class
-
Former Tigers still wearing purple and gold pads in Super Bowl 55
-
High school E-gaming center could pay off in real scholarships