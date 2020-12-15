47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

US industrial production up 0.4% in November with auto boost

2 hours 25 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, December 15 2020 Dec 15, 2020 December 15, 2020 9:33 AM December 15, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production increased 0.4% in November with manufacturing receiving a boost from a rebound in output at auto plants after three months of declines.

The Federal Reserve reported Tuesday that the November gain in industrial output followed an even stronger 0.9% increase in October. Even with the gains, industrial output is still about 5% below its level in February before the pandemic hit.

Manufacturing was up 0.8% in November, its seventh consecutive monthly gain, with last month’s increase boosted by a rebound in auto production. Output in the mining sector, which includes oil and gas production, rose 2.3% while utility output fell 4.3%.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days