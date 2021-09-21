US Healthcare Journals founder and Baton Rouge native Smith Hartley passes away from brain cancer

BATON ROUGE - Nearly two years ago, Smith W. Hartley told readers of the Healthcare Journal of Arkansas that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer. Hartley passed peacefully on Sept. 16, 2021.

Hartley, a Baton Rouge native, graduated from Broadmoor High School in 1985. He excelled in sports and earned a football scholarship to Texas A&M, where he played as a tight end.

He graduated from Texas A&M with a Bachelor of Science in Health and the University of Houston, Clear Lake, with an MHA/MBA.

Hartley moved to New York and married Dianne Marie Normand Hartley in 1989. Smith was in charge of the healthcare for inmates in New York City’s Rikers Island, and Dianne worked for the Discovery Channel. Together, they launched US Healthcare Journals in 2007.

The Journals, including Healthcare Journal of Baton Rouge, Healthcare Journal of New Orleans, and Healthcare Journal of Arkansas, were created to provide insight into the healthcare industry on the local level.

Hartley donated his brain to science, and it will be studied at the University of Washington to see if there is any connection with sport-related CTE.

Hartley will have a full-body burial at sea in the San Juan Islands, off the coast of Washington, on Sept. 22, close to where he was born.