US gives Albany grant to expand sewage treatment
ALBANY, La. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Commerce is giving $845,000 to help a Louisiana town of 1,100 improve its wastewater treatment plant and expand service.
A news release Monday said the improvements will accommodate sawmills and business growth near Interstate 12 for the Livingston Parish town.
The Commerce Department says Albany is matching the Economic Development Administration grant with more than $241,000.
The Capital Region Planning Commission worked to help Albany get the grant. Commission economic development specialist Kendra Hendricks says the Weyerhaeuser (WEHR'-how-zur) Co. plans to invest $2 million in its sawmill just outside Albany once the plant ties into the sewerage system expansion. She says those plans include modernizing dry operations and equipment and improving the entrance road.
Weyerhaeuser is based in Seattle.
