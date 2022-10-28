US gas prices jump 12 cents over 3 weeks to $2.38 a gallon

68°
CAMARILLO - The average price of regular-grade gasoline has surged 12 cents nationally over the past three weeks, to $2.38 a gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday the hike mostly results from the gasoline market catching up with rising crude oil costs.
Lundberg says the current price is 33 cents a gallon above what it was one year ago.
Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the continental United States at $2.78 a gallon on average Friday. The low average was in Denver, at $2 a gallon.
The U.S. average diesel price is $2.56, up 8 cents from three weeks ago.
