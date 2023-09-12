Latest Weather Blog
US firms to Trump: Don't raise tariffs on more Chinese goods
WASHINGTON (AP) - Fishermen off the Alaskan coast. A Florida maker of boat trailers. A building materials distributor in Tennessee.
Those and hundreds of other American businesses are delivering the same plea to President Donald Trump as he considers imposing tariffs on nearly 40 percent of imported Chinese goods: Don't do it.
The Trump administration will hold six days of hearings starting Monday in Washington on the next barrage in an escalating trade war between the world's two largest economies: Trump's proposed tariffs of 10 percent to 25 percent on $200 billion in Chinese goods that could kick in as early as next month.
Trending News
Once in effect, the tariffs would immediately inflate the prices that American companies would have to pay for Chinese components they need to build their products.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Homeowners say squatter who tried to sell their house is out on...
-
Mom claims EBR teacher groomed her son for years as school officials...
-
Southern grad student, 79, murdered inside his own home; family pleading for...
-
Race in Gonzales honors fallen 9/11 heroes
-
Live Christmas trees may be hard to find come holiday time