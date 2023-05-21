Latest Weather Blog
US entry seems smooth after judge blocks ban
Trending News
WASHINGTON - Travelers at New York's Kennedy Airport seem to be entering the United States undeterred a day after a federal judge blocked President Donald Trump's executive order banning people from seven mostly Muslim countries.
Speaking for a dozen attorneys monitoring arrivals Saturday evening, Alan Kaplan told The Associated Press that no one under the ban Trump signed a week ago appears to have been detained. The lawyers say that's a vast improvement over the high anxiety that filled airports worldwide as travelers were turned back.
On Friday, a Seattle federal judge temporarily blocked enforcement of Trump's ban. The Department of Justice filed a notice Saturday to appeal the ruling in court.
In his executive order, Trump named seven countries as harboring potential terrorists: Iraq, Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen.
