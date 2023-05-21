74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

US entry seems smooth after judge blocks ban

6 years 3 months 1 week ago Saturday, February 04 2017 Feb 4, 2017 February 04, 2017 10:52 PM February 04, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Trending News

WASHINGTON - Travelers at New York's Kennedy Airport seem to be entering the United States undeterred a day after a federal judge blocked President Donald Trump's executive order banning people from seven mostly Muslim countries.

Speaking for a dozen attorneys monitoring arrivals Saturday evening, Alan Kaplan told The Associated Press that no one under the ban Trump signed a week ago appears to have been detained. The lawyers say that's a vast improvement over the high anxiety that filled airports worldwide as travelers were turned back.

On Friday, a Seattle federal judge temporarily blocked enforcement of Trump's ban. The Department of Justice filed a notice Saturday to appeal the ruling in court.

In his executive order, Trump named seven countries as harboring potential terrorists: Iraq, Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days