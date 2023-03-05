US court upholds ban on gun sales to marijuana card holders

62°
SAN FRANCISCO - A federal appeals court has upheld the government's ban on the sale of guns to medical marijuana card holders.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday the ban does not violate the 2nd Amendment.
The ruling applies to the nine Western states that fall under the court's jurisdiction, including California, Washington and Oregon.
It came in a lawsuit filed by S. Rowan Wilson, a Nevada woman who tried to buy a firearm in 2011 after obtaining a medical marijuana card.
The gun store refused, citing the federal rule on the sale of firearms to illegal drug users. Marijuana remains illegal under federal law.
An email to her attorney was not immediately returned.
