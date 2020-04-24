US coronavirus death toll surpasses 50,000

The novel coronavirus has now killed more than 190,000 people worldwide, including 50,000 in the United States alone.

The United States has become the worst-affected country since the first cases were detected in China in December, reporting more than 869,000 diagnosed cases and at least 50,031 deaths according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

More than 2.7 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.