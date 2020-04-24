79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
US coronavirus death toll surpasses 50,000

1 hour 40 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 April 24, 2020 10:35 AM April 24, 2020 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff

The novel coronavirus has now killed more than 190,000 people worldwide, including 50,000 in the United States alone.

The United States has become the worst-affected country since the first cases were detected in China in December, reporting more than 869,000 diagnosed cases and at least 50,031 deaths according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

More than 2.7 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

