93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

US confirms 11th death due to Takata air bags

3 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Friday, October 21 2016 Oct 21, 2016 October 21, 2016 9:27 AM October 21, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

DETROIT - The U.S. government is confirming another death due to the rupture of an air bag made by Takata Corp.
111
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a 50-year-old woman died Sept. 30 in Riverside County, California.

Honda Motor Co. confirmed the woman's death and said she was driving a 2001 Civic.

This is the 11th known U.S. fatality attributed to Takata air bags.

The air bags can inflate with too much force, which causes their metal interior to rupture and spew shrapnel into the vehicle.

The problem touched off what is now the largest auto recall in U.S. history. More than 69 million inflators have been recalled in the U.S. and more than 100 million worldwide.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days