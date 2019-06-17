Latest Weather Blog
US companies' message to Trump: Don't expand China tariffs
WASHINGTON (AP) - What happens if President Donald Trump carries out his threat to impose tariffs on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese goods that he hasn't already hit with 25 percent import taxes?
The administration, in the midst of the trade war it began with Beijing, had asked for comments on its plan to extend 25 percent tariffs to everything China ships to the United States. Hundreds of businesses, trade groups and individuals have written to complain that the additional import taxes would drive up prices for consumers, squeeze profits and leave U.S. companies at a competitive disadvantage to foreign rivals that aren't subject to higher taxes on the vital components they buy from China.
Some will appear in person to air their grievances in seven days of hearings in Washington that begin Monday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge woman's harrowing story of survival after contracting Hepatitis A
-
Man in custody after eight-hour long standoff with Baton Rouge Police
-
All lanes now OPEN on Sunshine Bridge after tanker ship collision
-
Tugboats wrecks into Sunshine Bridge
-
Two EBRP inmates received Father's Day gifts like no others
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field