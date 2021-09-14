US Coast Guard Station Venice rescues "a tiny life in need" during storm recovery efforts

PLAQUEMINES PARISH - Sometimes the best discoveries are made under challenging circumstances.

This was certainly the case for members of the U.S. Coast Guard who were tirelessly assisting in storm recovery efforts in the small Plaquemines Parish community of Venice.

After Hurricane Ida hit the area in late August, Coast Guardsmen with U.S. Coast Guard Station Venice wasted no time in working to rebuild what the storm had nearly demolished.

During their efforts, according to the station's Facebook page, "a tiny life in need" was discovered.

They came across a very small kitten with ginger fur and an affectionate nature who found her way into the hearts of the Guardsmen.

As the displaced kitten continued to make friends with the relief workers, she became known as "Ida Lewis," an appropriate name for more than one reason.

According to the station's Facebook Page, not only was the feline found amid the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, but the tiny, tenacious kitten triggered memories of a rather remarkable historical figure, a real life hero, named Ida Lewis.

Lewis is one of the most famous individuals to have ever served in the U.S. Lighthouse Service, which was one of the Coast Guard's predecessors.

She gained national notoriety and respect at a time when gender inequality made such a feat exceedingly difficult for career-oriented women.

Despite facing these challenges, Lewis became the official keeper of the Lime Rock Light Station in 1879 and is credited with saving 18 lives during her 39 years of service.

The displaced kitten who is affectionately known as 'Ida,' in honor of Lewis, now has a home.

According to the station, one of the Coast Guard officers agreed to foster the kitten, and based on the Facebook pictures of Ida and her new roommate, the two look perfectly happy.