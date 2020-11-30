US Coast Guard rescues 62-year-old boater who'd been missing for nearly two days

FLORIDA - On Sunday afternoon, the US Coast Guard came to the rescue of a boater who'd been missing since Friday.

Stuart Bee, 62, was found alive off the east coast of Florida, clinging to his capsized boat about 86 miles from shore, CNN reports.

The US Coast Guard said Sunday afternoon that its crew located Bee around 11 a.m.

He'd left Cape Marina in Port Canaveral around 4 p.m. Friday on his 32-foot boat named, which he'd christened 'Stingray,' and was reported missing Saturday.

A concerned member at the marina called authorities when he noticed Bee was missing, as the 62-year-old doesn't typically stay out overnight on his boat, the Coast Guard said.

"Saving lives at sea is our highest calling. This is a truly incredible outcome that demonstrates the bond among all mariners and our community," said Capt. Mark Vlaun, commanding officer of Sector Jacksonville. "Thank you to our mission partners that launch into action and to all who got the word out to find and rescue Mr. Bee."

The Coast Guard said it dispatched a C-130 Hercules aircrew to look for Bee and notified mariners in the vicinity to keep a lookout for his vessel. US Customs and Border Patrol also assisted in the search, the Coast Guard said.

There was no immediate information on Bee's condition.