Latest Weather Blog
US Coast Guard rescues 62-year-old boater who'd been missing for nearly two days
FLORIDA - On Sunday afternoon, the US Coast Guard came to the rescue of a boater who'd been missing since Friday.
Stuart Bee, 62, was found alive off the east coast of Florida, clinging to his capsized boat about 86 miles from shore, CNN reports.
The US Coast Guard said Sunday afternoon that its crew located Bee around 11 a.m.
He'd left Cape Marina in Port Canaveral around 4 p.m. Friday on his 32-foot boat named, which he'd christened 'Stingray,' and was reported missing Saturday.
A concerned member at the marina called authorities when he noticed Bee was missing, as the 62-year-old doesn't typically stay out overnight on his boat, the Coast Guard said.
"Saving lives at sea is our highest calling. This is a truly incredible outcome that demonstrates the bond among all mariners and our community," said Capt. Mark Vlaun, commanding officer of Sector Jacksonville. "Thank you to our mission partners that launch into action and to all who got the word out to find and rescue Mr. Bee."
The Coast Guard said it dispatched a C-130 Hercules aircrew to look for Bee and notified mariners in the vicinity to keep a lookout for his vessel. US Customs and Border Patrol also assisted in the search, the Coast Guard said.
There was no immediate information on Bee's condition.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man killed in Iberville Parish train collision
-
Police identify victim of Huron Street shooting
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Health experts warn against winter habits that may lead to transmission of...
-
Park Elementary students return to in class learning after recent spike in...
Sports Video
-
LSU loses its wide receiver shortly before game against Crimson Tide
-
Port Allen advances to 2nd round after huge win over Pine
-
U High has no problems with Evangel Christian in first round
-
Belaire making 1st playoff appearance in 17 years Friday
-
Southeastern women blow out Alcorn State on opening day of college basketball...