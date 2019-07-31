75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
US, China end trade talks, no word on progress

Wednesday, July 31 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SHANGHAI (AP) - U.S. and Chinese negotiators have ended a new round of talks aimed at ending a tariff war over trade and technology with no word on whether they made any progress.

The two days of talks in Shanghai were the first since Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to resume negotiations that collapsed in May. The meeting ended Wednesday afternoon about 40 minutes ahead of schedule.

Neither delegation spoke to reporters before U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin left for the airport. Economists say the truce in the tariffs war is fragile since the same disagreements remain, with no indication either government is willing to offer major concessions.

President Donald Trump rattled financial markets Tuesday by accusing Beijing of trying to stall in hopes he will fail to win re-election in 2020.

