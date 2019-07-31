Latest Weather Blog
US, China end trade talks, no word on progress
SHANGHAI (AP) - U.S. and Chinese negotiators have ended a new round of talks aimed at ending a tariff war over trade and technology with no word on whether they made any progress.
The two days of talks in Shanghai were the first since Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to resume negotiations that collapsed in May. The meeting ended Wednesday afternoon about 40 minutes ahead of schedule.
Neither delegation spoke to reporters before U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin left for the airport. Economists say the truce in the tariffs war is fragile since the same disagreements remain, with no indication either government is willing to offer major concessions.
President Donald Trump rattled financial markets Tuesday by accusing Beijing of trying to stall in hopes he will fail to win re-election in 2020.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Overnight structure fire in Zachary ruled as arson
-
New Louisiana child car seat laws to go into effect Thursday
-
Principal of unfinished primary school in Ascension says she's got a plan
-
Man's narrow escape from kidnappers on College Drive leads to one arrest
-
Business owner frustrated with lack of progress on Government Street