US beach volleyball player set to compete in Olympics tests positive for COVID-19

Source: USA Today/ABC News
By: Paula Jones

TOKYO- A member of the U.S. Olympic Men's Volleyball team tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Japan. 

USA Today says the player has been identified as 29-year-old Taylor Crabb. 

USA Volleyball issued a statement that did not specify Crabb as the player, but confirmed that an athlete on the team tested positive for COVID-19.

The full statement said:

"The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority.

We can confirm that a member of Team USA tested positive upon their arrival into Japan.

In alignment with local rules and protocols, the athlete has been transferred to a hotel.

Out of respect for the individual’s privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time."

USA Today notes that Crabb's positive test results will likely prohibit him from participating in his first scheduled match on Sunday.

Crabb's brother, Trevor, told reporters the athlete appears to be doing well despite his test results. Trevor called his brother, "fine and healthy" and even said he thinks Crabb, "should be allowed to play."

Crabb may become the first U.S. athlete to be ruled out of competing in the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19 in Japan.

