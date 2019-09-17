88°
US Army identifies Green Beret killed in Afghanistan

2 hours 2 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 September 17, 2019 10:29 AM September 17, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ArmyTimes
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) - A 41-year-old Green Beret who was on his fourth combat deployment has been killed by small arms fire in Afghanistan.
  
U.S. Army Special Operations Command spokesman Loren Bymer at North Carolina's Fort Bragg said in a statement that Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy W. Griffin died Monday.
  
Griffin was from Greenbrier, Tennessee. He served as a Special Forces communications sergeant and was based at Joint Base Lewis-McCord in Washington state.
  
Bymer said that Griffin was engaged in combat operations in Afghanistan's Wardak Province.
  
Col. Owen G. Ray, commander, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), said that Griffin was a "warrior" as well as a "respected and loved Special Forces Soldier."
  
Griffin joined the Army in 2004. He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart.

