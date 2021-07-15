80°
US already feeling effects of climate change, report says
WASHINGTON - A federal climate report says the United States is already feeling the effects of climate change, with temperatures rising dramatically over the last four decades.
That's according to The New York Times, which acquired a draft copy of the report by scientists from 13 federal agencies.
The report says extreme heat waves have become more common and extreme cold waves have less common since the 1980s.
It says emissions of greenhouse gases will affect the degree to which global temperatures continue to rise - a claim President Donald Trump and some members of his cabinet have disputed.
One scientist cited anonymously by the Times says he and other researchers are worried that the Trump administration, which must approve the report's release, will suppress it.
