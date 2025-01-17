US 190 westbound closed in Krotz Springs after semi-truck overturns; LSP hazmat team called to scene

KROTZ SPRINGS — Westbound lanes of U.S. 190 in Krotz Springs near La. 975 were closed after a semi-truck overturned Friday afternoon.

Troopers from the Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit responded to the rollover. No hazardout materials were released from the truck's container.

"There are no threats to public safety," State Police said.

Because of the wreck, traffic was backed up all the way to Livonia, 13 miles away.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, motorists were being diverted onto La. 77 southbound to Interstate 10 westbound.