US 190 reopens after major crash in Pointe Coupee Parish
UPDATE: All lanes are open in both directions on US 190.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Officials say a serious crash is blocking both directions of Highway 190 in Torbert Monday.
The crash was reported before 5:30 p.m. on US 190 near LA 978 in Torbert. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office could offer few details, but confirmed multiple injuries.
Photos from the scene show an 18-wheeler that had apparently crashed into a guardrail.
HAPPENING NOW: Major accident with injuries on US 190 between Livonia & Erwinville. The road is blocked in all directions; Use an alt. route. pic.twitter.com/cb2bnIVxIp— Jordan Whittington (@jwhittingtonBR) June 24, 2019
As of 10:20 p.m. Monday, the roadway was still shut down.
