Uptick in COVID cases prompts more to get tested, puts strain on clinics

BATON ROUGE- The uptick in COVID-19 cases has prompted more people to want to get tested, putting a huge strain on testing supplies at some clinics.

According to Premier Health, close to 23,000 tests have been done statewide at Lake Urgent Care and After-Hours locations since April.

"We're doing what we can. This is a moving target. Every week changes," Dr. Graham Tujaque said.

Officials at Lake Urgent Care and After Hours locations say recent demand for COVID-19 tests has been astronomical. So much so, that they're running out.

"We've had an uptick in the number of positive cases and the demand of people wanting to be tested and we've had a hard time keeping up with the demand. There's only a limited amount of tests," Tujaque said.

Tujaque says Lake After Hours only gets about 2000 tests a week, but they're allocated among off of their locations statewide.

Because of this, they've had to revert back to testing only when necessary.

"We're limiting the testing to people who have symptoms and we're trying to limit that based on the vulnerable people, the frail people, that really need to know."

The tests that have been going out have been coming back with a 20 percent positivity rate. That means 1 in every 5 people who get a test are positive.

"A lot of the testing requests have been from younger kids in college-age, primarily."

Though Tujaque says they are planning to get more tests next month, the best thing you can do for yourself and others is to stay home.

"Obviously testing will help, but truthfully self-quarantine is probably the best measure at this point. If you feel like you are sick, and you are young, you probably need to stay away from everyone for a solid week."