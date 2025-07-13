Upstage Theatre celebrates 23 years in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE— Upstage Theatre in Baton Rouge showcased the classic play "The Old Settler" this weekend as they celebrated 23 years in Baton Rouge.

The play is a romantic comedy centered around two sisters and a young man renting an apartment in 1940s Harlem.

The founder of Upstage Theatre, Dr. Ava Brewster-Turner, is excited to be celebrating so many years of the non-profit theater producing plays in the Baton Rouge community. The theater's theme for 2025 is "Something Old, Something New."

Turner first moved to Baton Rouge from Memphis, Tenn. in 1985 and started Upstage Theatre in her home, and performed in different churches. The company relocated to its current home on 1713 Wooddale Blvd. in 2002.

The last show will be held this Sunday at 3 p.m and tickets cost $25.

There will be an encore performance August 9th.

You can keep up and support the company on its website.