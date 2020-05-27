Upper level low maintains scattered showers, thunderstorms

A rather active pattern of scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through Friday. After that, we will begin a slow transition into warmer and drier conditions.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms will scattered about the area on Wednesday with some areas of heavy rain and gusty wind possible. Unlike Tuesday, today’s activity will be more sparse and some locations will miss rain. Thanks to clouds bubbling up around midday, high temperatures will be limited to the mid 80s. The overnight hours will be quieter but remain muggy with low temperatures in the low 70s.

Up Next: An upper level low will begin to weaken and move across the local area Thursday and Friday. With that occurring, there will still be enough instability available for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Once this system moves farther east over the weekend, coverage in rain and thunderstorms will back down, humidity will ease a bit and afternoon thermometers will climb a little higher. Saturday through Monday will feature partly sunny afternoons with highs near 90 and clear nights with lows in the mid 60s.

The Tropics: An elongated area of low pressure east of the Georgia coast and an associated upper-level disturbance are producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Although the disturbance remained unorganized, some development is possible just before it moves inland over the southeast U.S. by Wednesday afternoon. Regardless of the limited development timeframe, heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding over portions of the Carolinas on Wednesday. Gusty winds could also produce rough marine conditions and life-threatening surf and rip currents along the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas through Wednesday.

THE EXPLANATION:

An upper level low swirling over northeast Texas will continue to spin slowly eastward through Friday. While the forcing of a surface boundary will be absent, some positive vorticity advection coupled with daytime warming and the marine breeze will be enough to activate scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some dry air being entrained into the upper level low will cut down rain coverage compared to Tuesday. High resolution models are putting the best chance for rain along the I-10/12 corridor and eastward to the North Shore. Any storms will be capable of downpours and gusty wind. By Saturday, the upper level low will start to move through our region and into the eastern U.S. This will drag a weak surface front through the region allowing dew points to drop to more comfortable levels for a few days. So while afternoons will stay warm, mornings and evenings will not feel too bad. Departing instability and lift will substantially trim the rain coverage. A ridge will build into the region from the west on Sunday or Monday providing a much warmer and drier atmosphere. This would lead to much warmer temperatures and lower rain coverage.

--Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.