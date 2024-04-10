Latest Weather Blog
Updated outage numbers as severe weather rolls through Louisiana
According to Demco and Entergy, the following parishes have experienced outages as of noon:
Ascension Parish:
Demco: 132 individuals affected
Entergy: 1,344 individuals affected
Assumption Parish:
Entergy: 1 affected
East Baton Rouge Parish:
Demco: 9,906 individuals affected
Entergy: 10,138 individuals affected
East Feliciana Parish:
Demco: 4,509 individuals affected
Entergy: 3,084 individuals affected
Iberville Parish:
Entergy: 55 individuals affected
Livingston Parish:
Demco: 2,136 individuals affected
Entergy: 1774 individuals affected
Pointe Coupee Parish:
Entergy: 1,142 individuals affected
St. Helena Parish:
Demco: 1,203 individuals affected
Entergy: 563 individuals affected
Tangipahoa Parish:
Demco: 12 individuals affected
Entergy: 2,840 individuals affected
West Baton Rouge Parish:
Entergy: 641 individuals affected
West Feliciana Parish:
Demco: 3,239 individuals affected
Entergy: 790 individuals affected
