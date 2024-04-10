Updated outage numbers as severe weather rolls through Louisiana

According to Demco and Entergy, the following parishes have experienced outages as of noon:

Ascension Parish:

Demco: 132 individuals affected

Entergy: 1,344 individuals affected

Assumption Parish:

Entergy: 1 affected

East Baton Rouge Parish:

Demco: 9,906 individuals affected

Entergy: 10,138 individuals affected

East Feliciana Parish:

Demco: 4,509 individuals affected

Entergy: 3,084 individuals affected

Iberville Parish:

Entergy: 55 individuals affected

Livingston Parish:

Demco: 2,136 individuals affected

Entergy: 1774 individuals affected

Pointe Coupee Parish:

Entergy: 1,142 individuals affected

St. Helena Parish:

Demco: 1,203 individuals affected

Entergy: 563 individuals affected

Tangipahoa Parish:

Demco: 12 individuals affected

Entergy: 2,840 individuals affected

West Baton Rouge Parish:

Entergy: 641 individuals affected

West Feliciana Parish:

Demco: 3,239 individuals affected

Entergy: 790 individuals affected