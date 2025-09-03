Updated COVID-19 vaccine guidelines creating confusion for pharmacies around capital area

SPRINGFIELD -- Last week, the FDA approved updated COVID-19 vaccines, but only to people 65 and older or those with underlying health conditions that increase the risk of a more severe illness.



These changes are causing confusion among pharmacies around the capital area and the associations that represent them.



"Guidelines are always changing, so it is a little bit difficult to stay on top of them because they do change rapidly, but we do the best we can to stay on top of them and provide the best opportunities for the patients to maximize their health," Springfield Drug Store owner David Casanova said.



As far as COVID-19 vaccines, Casanova says they usually come to the pharmacy in 10-dose units and that within the next week or two, they are going to start ramping up, trying to keep them stored and coincide with flu season.



T.J. Woodard of Prescriptions to Geaux told WBRZ that they had "stopped giving COVID-19 vaccines because of the never-ending confusion and reimbursement issues."



WBRZ spoke with the Louisiana Independent Pharmacies Association, which says it represents the small business independent pharmacies in the state and focuses on issues related to the patient having access to their choice of pharmacy provider.



It also says it works to make sure the payer, typically the insurance company, reimburses that pharmacy to cover their cost of acquiring and providing the drugs to those patients.



"This is September 3rd, and we had some new direction coming from the federal government on August 28, so we're still evaluating that. So I believe that what you have between information coming out from the federal government on August 28, and Labor Day being a holiday, then we have pharmacists that are looking for new valid, and actual information," LIPA President Randal Johnson said.



The changes have also caused much concern from people about how insurance coverage will work when trying to get an updated COVID-19 shot.



"Where they come up with the co-pay amount, so the actual amount that the patient, like you or I, will pay at the pharmacy counter. That's where we're seeing some of those costs getting shifted to 100% patient co-pays for this, especially on the commercial side. Federally, for Medicare patients over 65 and older, the guidance that has come out from the federal government, those folks are eligible without a prescription, you can have that done, but again, it's understanding that we need some clarity from them and making sure that the pharmacists are not held liable at any point for that," LIPA Director of Government Affairs Matthew Cross said.



Johnson says that patients should check with their providers on what is required in order to get an updated COVID-19 vaccination.



CVS spokesperson Amy Thibault says that the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting later this month, on September 18 and 19, and is expected to vote to update recommendations for COVID-19 vaccines.

WBRZ also reached out to the Louisiana Department of Health Wednesday morning and hasn't yet received a response.