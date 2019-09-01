Updated: Cause of fire discovered... Crews called to house fire across from Goodwood Park

BATON ROUGE - Neighbors reported hearing explosions as the house on Winn Ave burst into flames. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze and no injuries have been reported. Damage to the home, however, has been estimated at about 250-thousand dollars.

Witnesses say they saw the homeowner running away from the burning house. Neighbor, Allan Brock said, "I heard what sounded like two explosions, or almost shot gun blasts, and I looked over this way and I saw another explosion shooting up out of the roof."

The cause of the fire has been linked to a gas grill that was in use while combustibles were nearby.

No other homes in the vicinity were damaged.

The blaze was reported around 4 p.m. on Winn Ave and Esplanade, across from Goodwood Park. Photos taken from the scene show heavy smoke coming from the house.

It's unclear what started the fire, or if anyone was hurt.

We've reached out to officials for more information.