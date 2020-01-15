UPDATE: Victim dies in early morning shooting in north Baton Rouge

67°
Wednesday, January 15 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they responded to a deadly early morning shooting on Pocasett Street, which is between Mohican Street and Wyandotte Street, in north Baton Rouge.

The incident took place Wednesday morning, around 3:10 a.m. Police identified Daniel Lewis, 25, as the victim of that shooting. He died at a local hospital. 

At this point, authorities have not revealed a suspect or a motive in the shooting.

