UPDATE: Victim dies in early morning shooting in north Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they responded to a deadly early morning shooting on Pocasett Street, which is between Mohican Street and Wyandotte Street, in north Baton Rouge.
The incident took place Wednesday morning, around 3:10 a.m. Police identified Daniel Lewis, 25, as the victim of that shooting. He died at a local hospital.
At this point, authorities have not revealed a suspect or a motive in the shooting.
