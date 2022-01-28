UPDATE: Uncommon 'moderate' risk for severe weather on Tuesday now includes Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A "moderate risk" of severe weather has been issued by the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center for Tuesday.

A "moderate risk" is only issued across the nation a few times per year, and even less often along the Gulf Coast.

A "moderate risk" indicates that long, widespread, and intense storms are possible. These include widespread damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes; some of which may be strong.

Per @NWSNewOrleans: last "moderate risk" of severe weather for the #BatonRouge area... Christmas 2012. pic.twitter.com/RRWmtQJuiP — Josh Eachus WBRZ (@Josh_Eachus) February 22, 2016

Here is what you should know:

Bulletins: The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has given Baton Rouge and surrounding areas a "moderate" risk for severe weather on Tuesday. This means there is a 45% chance of a severe thunderstorm within 25 miles of any point in that risk area. The reminader of the forecast area has an “enhanced risk” for severe weather. This means that there is a 30% chance of a severe thunderstorm within 25 miles of any point in that risk area.

Threats: 1. Damaging Wind | 2. Tornadoes | 3. Large Hail | 4. Downpours | 5. Frequent Lightning

Timing: Isolated storm cells may develop as early as Noon Tuesday bringing the greatest threat for tornadoes. As the mode transitions into a squall line, damaging wind gusts will become the concern into Tuesday Evening. Therefore, 11am-10pm will be the MOST LIKELY period for severe weather. Rain will end from west to east prior to dawn Wednesday.

Actions: Be alert to rapid changes in weather on Tuesday. Have access to bulletins through the WBRZ WX app., the WBRZ Cable Weather Channel, WBRZ Weather on Facebook and @WBRZweather on Twitter. With both the weather app. and Twitter, you can change your cellular phone settings to allow push notifications and alerts for updates from the WBRZ Weather team. PLEASE alert those without frequent access to digital media sources.

A "moderate risk" was also issued on Christmas Day 2012, when severe storms produced two tornadoes and four damaging wind reports in the local area.

