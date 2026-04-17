UPDATE: Tuesday night vigil to be held for teens killed in Vermilion Parish hit-and-run

UPDATE: A vigil has been set for the two teens who died in a crash in Vermilion Parish Sunday.

KATC reports that the service for the two North Vermilion High School students will be today at 8 p.m. at the school stadium. The public is invited.

VERMILION PARISH - A man has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash that killed two teenagers Sunday.

State Troopers began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on US Highway 167 shortly after 7:30 p.m. Authorities say the crash claimed the lives of 16-year-old Alana Duhon and 15-year-old Sydney Colomb.

Tyler Meaux, 20, was driving south in the northbound lane of US Highway 167 in a 2013 Ford F-150. At the same time, Duhon was driving north in the left-hand lane in a 2012 Honda Civic. Authorities say the F-150 struck the Civic head on.

Both Duhon and Colomb suffered fatal injuries. Two other teenage male passengers in the Civic were transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

Meaux suffered minor injuries.

After the crash, authorities say he fled the scene on foot. Meaux was located a short time and taken into custody. Impairment on his part is suspected.

Meaux was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail for two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of first degree vehicular negligent injuring, reckless operation of a vehicle and hit and run driving.