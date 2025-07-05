UPDATE: Tropical Storm Chantal forms off the U.S. Southeast Coast

Tropical Depression Three intensified on Saturday morning, becoming Tropical Storm Chantal. Located roughly 150 miles south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, the storm had maximum sustained winds around 40 mph at 7 a.m. Saturday.

The system will slowly drift northward for the first part of the weekend before moving inland over the Carolinas on Sunday as a tropical storm. Tropical Storm Warnings have been posted from the South Santee River in South Carolina to Cape Fear, North Carolina.

Heavy rainfall is likely across parts of the coastal Carolinas through Monday with 2-4" possible and locally higher amounts up to 6". Rough surf and storm surge of a few feet is also possible in the region. This system will not bring any impacts to Louisiana or the immediate Gulf Coast.

