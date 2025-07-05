94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

UPDATE: Tropical Storm Chantal forms off the U.S. Southeast Coast

7 hours 55 minutes 7 seconds ago Saturday, July 05 2025 Jul 5, 2025 July 05, 2025 7:04 AM July 05, 2025 in Weather
Source: The Storm Station
By: The Storm Station Meteorologists

Tropical Depression Three intensified on Saturday morning, becoming Tropical Storm Chantal. Located roughly 150 miles south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, the storm had maximum sustained winds around 40 mph at 7 a.m. Saturday.

The system will slowly drift northward for the first part of the weekend before moving inland over the Carolinas on Sunday as a tropical storm. Tropical Storm Warnings have been posted from the South Santee River in South Carolina to Cape Fear, North Carolina.

Heavy rainfall is likely across parts of the coastal Carolinas through Monday with 2-4" possible and locally higher amounts up to 6". Rough surf and storm surge of a few feet is also possible in the region. This system will not bring any impacts to Louisiana or the immediate Gulf Coast.

Trending News

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days