UPDATE: Police say woman with mental illnesses missing for more than two weeks found safe

Photo: WWL-TV

UPDATE: The New Orleans Police report that Karen Corsey was found safe and is in good health.

NEW ORLEANS- Officers from the New Orleans Police Department are looking for a woman from New Orleans East last seen two weeks ago.

WWL-TV reports that 53-year-old Karen Corsey was last seen Dec. 9. She was seen at the corner of Dwyer Road and Cernay Street.

Corsey's daughter said her mother suffers from several mental illnesses. Anyone with information about Karen Corsey is asked to call the Seventh District Police Station at 504-658-6070.