UPDATE: Officials find body of missing person in Bayou Pigeon
PLAQUEMINE - Officials have found the body of a person who went missing after a boating incident at Bayou Pigeon on Saturday.
Around 12:30 p.m. the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office responded to Bayou Pigeon in reference to a boating incident.
At the time officials confirmed that two people have been injured and another was missing.
The body was found around 2 p.m.
According to IPSO, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will handle the investigation from here on.
This is the second recovery from a drowning on Saturday. Around 11:30 a.m. on July 11, officials recovered the body of a teen from the Amite River; click here to read more.
