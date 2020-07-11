85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
UPDATE: Officials find body of missing person in Bayou Pigeon

Saturday, July 11 2020
PLAQUEMINE - Officials have found the body of a person who went missing after a boating incident at Bayou Pigeon on Saturday. 

Around 12:30 p.m. the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office responded to Bayou Pigeon in reference to a boating incident. 

At the time officials confirmed that two people have been injured and another was missing.

The body was found around 2 p.m. 

According to IPSO, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will handle the investigation from here on.

This is the second recovery from a drowning on Saturday. Around 11:30 a.m. on July 11, officials recovered the body of a teen from the Amite River; click here to read more.   

