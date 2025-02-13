Latest Weather Blog
Update: Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash on Louisiana highway
LAFOURCHE PARISH- A man arrested Saturday has been accused of fatally hitting a bicyclist then fleeing the scene.
Louisiana State Police say the crash happened before dawn Saturday on a highway near Des Allemands, about 30 miles southwest of New Orleans.
Police say 60-year-old Michael Atkinson of Allemands was traveling east on the shoulder of U.S. 90, close to the right edge of the road when his bicycle was hit from behind by a driver who had drifted onto the shoulder. Atkinson was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators found the suspected vehicle to be a 2002 GMC Envoy with damage on the front. The Envoy was registered to 29-year-old Juan Lujan of Luling, Louisiana.
Troopers arrested Lujan Saturday evening. He was charged with felony hit-and-run driving, improper lane usage, no driver's license, and falsified inspection sticker.
Lujan was booked into the Lafourche Parish Dentention Center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Central breaks ground on city's first city hall in 20 years of...
-
Man accused of child pornography charges extradited to Livingston after New Mexico...
-
Public service commissioner slings insult at Gov. Landry over social media
-
YWCA opens new Women's Empowerment Center in Baton Rouge
-
St. Martinville man arrested for more child porn charges after analysis of...
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball upsets Texas Southern, 63-53
-
RHP Chase Shores to make his return to the mound for LSU...
-
New Orleans Saints introduce Kellen Moore as new head coach
-
No. 7 LSU Softball prepares for a tough test this weekend at...
-
LSU baseball names starting rotation for season opener