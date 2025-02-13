Update: Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash on Louisiana highway

LAFOURCHE PARISH- A man arrested Saturday has been accused of fatally hitting a bicyclist then fleeing the scene.

Louisiana State Police say the crash happened before dawn Saturday on a highway near Des Allemands, about 30 miles southwest of New Orleans.

Police say 60-year-old Michael Atkinson of Allemands was traveling east on the shoulder of U.S. 90, close to the right edge of the road when his bicycle was hit from behind by a driver who had drifted onto the shoulder. Atkinson was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators found the suspected vehicle to be a 2002 GMC Envoy with damage on the front. The Envoy was registered to 29-year-old Juan Lujan of Luling, Louisiana.

Troopers arrested Lujan Saturday evening. He was charged with felony hit-and-run driving, improper lane usage, no driver's license, and falsified inspection sticker.

Lujan was booked into the Lafourche Parish Dentention Center.