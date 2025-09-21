UPDATE: Gabrielle becomes second hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season

Gabrielle strengthened into a hurricane on Sunday afternoon. NOAA Hurricane Hunter Aircraft found evidence of hurricane-force winds, peaking at around 75 mph with higher gusts.

Additional steady to rapid intensification is possible over the next day or so. Gabrielle could become a major Category 3 hurricane by Monday night, with maximum sustained winds around 115 mph. The storm will make an eastward turn during this timeframe, narrowly missing Bermuda. Gabrielle is forecast to slowly weaken thereafter. But even so, the storm might affect the Azores as a tropical storm by late week.

This is only the second hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season, which is behind schedule. On average, the basin experiences four to five hurricanes by late September.

