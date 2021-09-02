UPDATE: Drillship crew starting to be evacuated from Gulf of Mexico after being pummeled by Ida

The Coast Guard says they have not received any evacuation requests from a drillship in the Gulf of Mexico, despite reports on social media indicating the vessel is taking on water.

Yesterday, we showed you video and pictures from a viewer who is in close contact with those on the "Noble Globetrotter II." After the images began circulating on social media, reportedly showing the ship taking on water, the Coast Guard launched a helicopter to investigate and sent the Coast Guard Cutter Venturous to the scene.

Coast Guard officials said they met with both the master (commander of the ship) and a majority of the crew, who tell them they are safe and help with evacuations aren't needed. Questions regarding if the ship was being evacuated and the damage were referred to the company, Noble, who has not responded to our questions.

The Coast Guard says they've been in contact with the vessel since Sunday and have been told they were not in distress or taking on water. Officials do say the company is developing a plan to bring the vessel into port for repairs at this time.

Videos and images were given to WBRZ from someone who has been in close contact with the crew; she says about 100 people were on board and four injured. April Janice LaFleur tells us she shared the videos because the crew was desperately looking for help evacuating. Since then, she tells us the evacuations have begun and the ship is being escorted back to the shipyard.

The vessel is currently located about 80 nautical miles south, southeast of Grand Isle, in the Gulf of Mexico. The owner and operator of the vessel is Noble; they are performing contract work for Shell in the Gulf of Mexico.

Noble issued the following press release:

"The Noble Globetrotter II drillship successfully secured its well in progress and departed the well location early on August 28th to take evasive action from Hurricane Ida's storm path. These actions were based on real-time forecasts in the days leading up to the storm. It is standard industry practice for self-propelled vessels to take evasive action in advance of a hurricane.

The vessel encountered hurricane-force conditions during this transit but maintained stability throughout the weather event. The vessel continues to operate on its own power with functional marine and safety systems. The Company is in the process of completing a full assessment of its condition. The vessel's heli-deck is fully operational, and helicopter transportation will resume as charter service from hurricane-effected areas allows.

The Company is proud of the performance of the vessel's crew and can confirm that all personnel on board are safe and accounted for. We will continue to work closely with personnel and their families to provide all necessary support as we all recover from the aftermath of Hurricane Ida."

We're waiting on a response from the company spokesperson on why the vessel was not evacuated before the storm and what efforts are being done now to get the crew back home.