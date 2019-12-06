76°
UPDATE: DOTD closes I-10 La./Texas state line

3 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, March 15 2016 Mar 15, 2016 March 15, 2016 8:06 AM March 15, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Joe Hagan

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that is has closed I-10 West (before Texas/Louisiana State Line) to traffic due to flooding.

The closure comes on the heels of a flood warning that was issued for the area by the National Weather Service.

DOTD did not initially announce an exact time that the closure would go into effect, but it happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday

Drivers traveling through Louisiana are advised to stay on I-20. The following routes can be used as alternatives to I-10:

I-10 Eastbound

I-20 (into Louisiana) to I-49 to I-10

I-10 Westbound

I-10 to I-49 to I-20 (into Texas) to I-10

