UPDATE: DOTD closes I-10 La./Texas state line

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that is has closed I-10 West (before Texas/Louisiana State Line) to traffic due to flooding.



The closure comes on the heels of a flood warning that was issued for the area by the National Weather Service.



DOTD did not initially announce an exact time that the closure would go into effect, but it happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday



Drivers traveling through Louisiana are advised to stay on I-20. The following routes can be used as alternatives to I-10:



I-10 Eastbound



I-20 (into Louisiana) to I-49 to I-10



I-10 Westbound



I-10 to I-49 to I-20 (into Texas) to I-10