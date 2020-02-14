UPDATE: Coach O throwing first pitch in LSU Baseball's season-opener

BATON ROUGE - The coach of the reigning champion LSU Football team will throw out the first pitch of the Tigers' 2020 baseball season.

LSU Athletics say Coach Ed Orgeron will be the first guest to throw out an opening pitch when the Tigers take on Indiana in Alex Box Stadium Friday. The pitch will be caught by LSU safety Maurice Hampton.

Updated baseball schedule for this weekend (Feb. 14-Feb. 16):

Due to the upcoming rain on Sunday, the schedule for this weekend's LSU-Indiana baseball series has been changed to play all three games.

Game 1 of the series will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, as originally scheduled.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m., both games will be nine-innings.

The second game on Saturday will begin an hour after the conclusion of the first game.

There will be no game on Sunday.

Fans should use the Game 1 ticket for Friday's game, the Game #2 ticket for Saturday's first game and the Game #3 ticket for Saturday's second game.

The stadium will be NOT cleared in between games, so both Game #2 and Game #3 tickets will be honored throughout the day. Seating priority will go to the respective game's ticket holder.

All games will be eligible for online viewing on the SEC Network +, and they may be heard on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.