UPDATE: Baker woman who disappeared in March located

2 weeks 5 days 8 hours ago Thursday, June 22 2023 Jun 22, 2023 June 22, 2023 3:20 PM June 22, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Police found a woman who vanished from her home in Baker months ago in Houston, Texas.

Family members told Baker Police that Anna Ellis, 57, disappeared after she stepped out of a home to smoke a cigarette on March 3. Police started investigating into her disappearance days later, and three months later, reunited her with her family.

