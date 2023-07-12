81°
UPDATE: Baker woman who disappeared in March located
BAKER - Police found a woman who vanished from her home in Baker months ago in Houston, Texas.
Family members told Baker Police that Anna Ellis, 57, disappeared after she stepped out of a home to smoke a cigarette on March 3. Police started investigating into her disappearance days later, and three months later, reunited her with her family.
