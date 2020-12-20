Latest Weather Blog
UPDATE: Ascension Parish authorities arrest one; seeking whereabouts of two others in Tuesday night homicide case
DONALDSONVILLE - Local authorities have arrested one person and are looking for two other suspects in connection to a Donaldsonville shooting that left one person dead on Tuesday (Dec. 15) night.
19-year-old Kamryn Dantoni was arrested and charged with principal to second-degree murder on Friday. Detectives are now looking for 21-year-old Jermaine Jackson and 21-year-old Dwayne Junior. Both are wanted for second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office (APSO), around 11 p.m. deputies were dispatched to St. Vincent Street at Sixth Street in response to reports of shots having been fired.
When deputies arrived, they found located a deceased victim who they identified as 24-year-old Rhyeme Stevenson; authorities say Stevenson's body was discovered in the 700 block of Sixth Street.
This case is still under investigation and more charges may be pending.
Anyone with information related to Stevenson's death is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to its anonymous tip line.
The public can also contact Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). But to be eligible for a cash reward, callers must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.
