65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

UPDATE: All lanes are open on I-10 westbound

3 hours 3 minutes 35 seconds ago Sunday, May 10 2020 May 10, 2020 May 10, 2020 6:46 PM May 10, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

I-10 westbound has been closed due to a car accident.

Officials are asking travelers to find another route if they planned to drive west on I-10.

Details are limited at this time. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days